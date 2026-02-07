Rajkot, February 7: In a disturbing case of food adulteration, authorities have uncovered a large-scale fake milk racket in north Gujarat, exposing how villagers unknowingly consumed toxic milk and buttermilk for nearly five years. The operation mainly affected rural areas across Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts.

On Friday, the Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch (LCB), acting on specific intelligence, raided a dairy unit near Salal village in Prantij taluka. The factory, operating under the name Shree Satya Dairy Products, was allegedly manufacturing synthetic milk by mixing water with milk powder, caustic soda, refined palmolein and soybean oil, detergent powder and urea fertiliser. ‘Fake Milk’ Found in Agra: UPFDA Destroys Adulterated Milk From Seized Tanker in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

According to police, just 300 litres of genuine milk were used daily to produce nearly 1,800 litres of adulterated milk and buttermilk, which were packed in pouches and supplied to nearby villages. Officials said the chemicals were added to enhance thickness, foam and protein appearance to mislead consumers. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

During the raid, teams from the LCB, Forensic Science Laboratory and the food and drugs department seized over 1,900 litres of adulterated milk, 1,180 litres of buttermilk and large quantities of hazardous substances. Four workers were arrested, a juvenile detained, while the factory owner remains absconding. The unit has been sealed and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

