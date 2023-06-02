Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently featured in the Fast X end credit scene which increased fans' excitement for the upcoming instalments of the super-hit franchise. On Thursday, the Jumanji actor dropped a video and confirmed the news that he is all set to return as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming untitled film of the Fast and Furious series. Dwayne Johnson on His Depression Battle: Luckily at That Time I Had Some Friends Who I Could Lean On.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the video and wrote, "HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I've built my career on an " Audience First" mentality and that will always serve as my North Star. Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. "Daddy's gotta go to work" ~ HOBBS."

Check Out The Video Here:

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, longtime Fast and Furious collaborator Chris Morgan wrote the untitled film's script. Plot details were not available, though individuals familiar with the deal said the new movie will bridge between the events of the just-released Fast X and the upcoming Fast X: Part II.

Meanwhile, Johnson was last seen as Hobbs in Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw alongside actors Jason Statham and Idris Elba. He will next be seen starring in Red One.

Soon after Johnson posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Glad to have you back! Pumped to see where the new movie goes," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Good Stuff Bro!" A fan commented, "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS." Fast X: Dwayne Johnson to Make Cameo As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Franchise – Reports.

Directed by Louis Leterrier Fast X the 10th film of the super-hit franchise was released on May 19 and received massive responses from the fans. The film starred Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B in the lead roles.