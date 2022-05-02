Dwayne Johnson is, without a doubt, a box office pull in todays Hollywood scene. Put on a film with him in the theatre and it will for sure make a whole of money, and that’s all thanks to his star power. The WWE star is one of the few wrestlers alongside John Cena and Dave Bautista that have been able to find extreme success in Hollywood. Johnson also on his own has become a huge powerhouse in Hollywood. Black Adam: Cinemacon Footage of Dwayne Johnson's DC Film Showcases a Ruthless Anti-Hero, Teases the Justice Society of America! - Reports.

Usually going for action roles, Johnson also has a great set of family roles under his belt too. Either it be fighting alongside Jason Statham in the Fast and Furious franchise or being a demigod in Moana, Johnson knows how to put on a show. So to celebrate Dwayne Johnson’s 50th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles that didn’t fail to entertain us! Dwayne Johnson Goes 'Holy Shit!' As His Three Films Make It to Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Watch Video).

Dr Xander “Smolder” Bravestone (Jumanji Sequels)

Dwayne Johnson stars as the avatar of Alex Wolff’s Spencer in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dr Xander “Smolder” Bravestone. Hilarious in the role, Bravestone is a brilliant archaeologist with the power of being able to give a smolder anywhere and everywhere. This is one of Johnson’s most entertaining roles and will leave you in a riot of laughter.

Agent 23 (Get Smart)

Get Smart is one of those comedies that just has a multitude of big stars having a great time. One of those stars happens to be Dwayne Johnson. Playing the role of Agent 23, he is one of the more “I get things done” kind of guy and has some really neat comedic punches in the film.

Beck (Welcome to the Jungle)

One of Johnson’s earliest roles, he stars alongside Sean Williams Scott in this comedy that sees him play a bounty hunter on a mission, so that he can earn some money and open a restaurant. What makes his movie work so much is the chemistry of Scott and Johnson that really compliments both of their talents.

Maui (Moana)

Johnson voiced every child’s favourite animated character for the year in Moana, Maui. A demigod, Maui is one of Johnson’s most charming roles yet. Not only that, but Johnson also provides for some great voice acting and a hit song that will have you playing it on repeat daily.

Hobbs (Fast and Furious Franchise)

While of course we won’t see Hobbs play with the main gang again because of Johnson’s beef with Vin Diesel, this is still one of his best roles. Introduced in Fast Five, Hobbs got some huge star energy to this franchise. Fans liked the character so much that he has his own spinoff series going on alongside Jason Statham. Both of their chemistry makes for some fun time at the cinema.

We can’t wait to see Dwayne Johnson play the superhero Black Adam this year in his own solo film, as we are sure he has going to give one of the best performances of his career. With that, we finish off this list and wish Dwayne Johnson a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).