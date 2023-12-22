Another day, another idol in Hollywood is on the verge of falling down. Vin Diesel, popular star of the Fast & Furious franchise, is facing accusations of sexual assault and battery by a former female assistant who is now suing the actor. As per a report in TMZ, the incident happened in 2010, when the actor was shooting for Fast Five, incidentally the film that revived his biggest franchise's then-dwindling fortunes. Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Case: That '70s Show Actor Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison For Rape.

The report further expands upon the alleged incident where the victim, Asta Jonasson, shares some pretty disturbing details of how Diesel behaved with her. As per her claims, the incident happened at Diesel's suite in St Regis in Atlanta, where he was having a party. After the guests, which were all women, left, Diesel allegedly groped and assaulted Jonasson,and tried to force himself on her. He then masturbated in front of her before he left her alone.

Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Battery:

Vin Diesel has been sued for alleged sexual battery by an assistant while filming #FastAndFurious5 (via @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/Iqv4ZmsqW8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 21, 2023

The alleged survivor claims that she was fired by Diesel's management company, which was run by his sister Samantha Vincent, and she claims her dismissal was a result of her not complying to his sexual advances. At the time of writing this article, Vin Diesel or his team has not responded to these allegations yet. Watch this space for more updates on the story.

