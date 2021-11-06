Ethan Hawke has had one of the most diverse and amazing careers out of anyone in Hollywood. Hawke is a great character actor and it is amazingly visible in all his work. Whatever he does, he makes sure to give his 100% to it. You will never see a bad performance from Hawke and just says how talented he really is. All of Hawke’s characters are wonderful and layered and have their own charm to them, and that’s what makes him so enjoyable to watch on screen. Ethan Hawke Believes the Upside of Growing Old Is Watching Your Kids Become Adults.

Ethan Hawke is known to be very picky with his projects, and his filmography speaks for it. Even at the worst, his films are okay with a high entertainment factor. So to celebrate Ethan Hawke's 51st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Before Midnight (7.9)

The conclusion of the Before Trilogy, the film follows Jess and Celine as a couple spending a vacation in Greece with their children. It was a highly satisfying conclusion to the series that had matured with its actors and surely left fans happy.

Boyhood (7.9)

Boyhood is an amazing feat in films. It is a story that has been filmed for 12 years from 2001 to 2013. It follows the life of Mason Evans Jr who grows up with his divorced parents. Hawke plays the role of Mason Evans Sr, the father, and the dynamic with Jr is what makes the film.

Before Sunset (8.1)

The story picks up nine years after Before Sunrise where Jesse and Celine reunite again in Paris. Being a second film in the trilogy, this definitely shattered expectations considering how it was released so many years after the first film. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s chemistry is as amazing as ever and is what makes the film so worthwhile.

Before Sunrise (8.1)

The start of a beautiful trilogy, Before Sunrise was a beautiful romantic drama. Showcasing the first meeting of Jesse and Celine as they go to Vienna to spend a night together, the story was wonderfully told and gave quite a modern look to the concept of love.

Dead Poets Society (8.1)

Dead Poets Society stars the late great Robin Williams as he teaches his students how to express themselves through the art of poetry. It was thought provoking in all the ways and told a heartfelt story that will leave you in tears by the end. It was Hawke’s first big role, and one that showcased his amazing talent. The Black Phone Trailer: Ethan Hawke as a Masked Kidnapper Is Horrifying; Film To Hit the Big Screens in February 2022 (Watch Video).

We hope Hawke continues to have a great career. His next film with horror director Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone, is just on the horizon and we can’t wait to see it. With this we finish off the list and wish Ethan Hawke a very happy birthday.

