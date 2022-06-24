Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw-starrer The Black Phone was released in theatres on June 24, 2022. Directed by Scott Derrickson, it was made produced by Blumhouse Studios and distributed by Universal. The film follows Finney who gets abducted by The Grabber and put into the basement. Only having a disconnected black phone in the room with him, he starts getting calls from the previous victims of The Grabber who give him clues on how to escape. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the critics. However, after release, the movie leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. The Black Phone Movie Review: Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames' Horror Film Is A Heart-Pounding Experience With A Supernatural Twist! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Black Phone Trailer: Ethan Hawke Turns Up the Creepiness Factor in This New Promo For His Horror Film! (Watch Video).

For the unversed, The Black Phone sees Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney and Madeleine McGraw as Gwen. The Black Phone also stars Jeremy Davies, James Ransome and more.

