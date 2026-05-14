‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Drops Loved-Up Moments With Boyfriend Scooter Braun From Australia Getaway

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Actress Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun have offered a public look into their relationship during a recent trip to Australia. The Euphoria star shared a video montage on social media on Wednesday, documenting intimate moments and excursions the couple enjoyed while spending time in the country. ‘Euphoria’ Slammed for Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans Scenes; Fans Question Actress’ Comfort With N*de Sequences.

Highlights of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Australian Trip

The video, posted to Sweeney’s Instagram account, features a series of clips set to the song "Who You Share It With" by Layup. The footage captures the couple engaging in various activities, including a helicopter tour over the Great Barrier Reef and a visit to a local wildlife park where they were seen holding a koala.

The montage also includes several displays of affection, showing the pair dancing together, holding hands on a boat, and embracing on a beach at sunset. The post was captioned simply with a heart emoji and an Australian flag, marking one of the most direct acknowledgements of their relationship to date.

Glimpses from Sydney Sweeney and Her Boyfriend Scooter Braun's Australia Trip

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship

Sweeney, 27, and Braun, 43, have been the subject of dating rumours for several months. Speculation intensified after they were seen together at high-profile events earlier this year, including a group trip to Mexico and the Stagecoach Music Festival in California.

While both have largely kept their private lives out of the spotlight, this latest video serves as a "hard launch" of their romance for their combined millions of followers. The getaway comes as Sweeney spends time in Australia for professional projects, while Braun has recently transitioned into a new phase of his career as the CEO of HYBE America after retiring from music management.

The trip highlights a period of significant professional activity for both individuals. Sweeney is currently one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, following the success of the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which was also filmed in Australia, and her ongoing role in HBO's Euphoria. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Zendaya’s Rue’s Fate Hangs in Balance After Shocking Episode 5 Ending; Sydney Sweeney and Rosalia Romance Teased in Ep 6.

Braun, known for his instrumental role in the careers of artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has recently focused on his executive duties and philanthropic efforts. Sources close to the couple suggest they have been spending increasing amounts of time together between their respective work schedules in Los Angeles and abroad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sydney Sweeney). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).