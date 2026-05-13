‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Zendaya’s Rue’s Fate Hangs in Balance After Shocking Episode 5 Ending; Sydney Sweeney and Rosalia Romance Teased in Ep 6

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The latest episode of HBO’s Euphoria has left the show’s massive fanbase in a state of shock following a violent cliffhanger that places the series' protagonist, Rue Bennett, in her most dire position to date. Season 3, Episode 5, titled “This Little Piggy,” concluded with a hard cut to black just as an execution-style blow was aimed at Rue, played by Emmy-winner Zendaya. The episode has sparked intense debate online, with viewers questioning if the show has taken the unprecedented step of killing off its central character and narrator. ‘Euphoria’ Slammed for Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans Scenes; Fans Question Actress’ Comfort With N*de Sequences.

The Fate of Zendaya’s Rue Bennett

The tension in Episode 5 reached a breaking point as Rue’s secret role as a DEA informant finally collapsed. After her cover was blown to the dangerous arms dealer Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Rue was abducted by his enforcers, G and Bishop. In a harrowing sequence, Rue was driven to a remote wilderness location and forced to dig her own grave.

The episode ended with Rue buried up to her neck in the dirt as Alamo approached on horseback. The final frame showed Alamo swinging a polo mallet directly at Rue's head before the screen went dark. While the "no body, no death" rule of television often suggests a character might survive, the absence of Zendaya from the Episode 6 teaser has only fueled theories that Rue’s journey may have reached a tragic end.

Sydney Sweeney and Rosalía Stir ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6 Buzz

While Rue’s life hangs in the balance, the preview for the upcoming sixth episode has shifted the spotlight toward Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney. Reports and social media buzz suggest a "raunchy" and controversial new development in Cassie’s arc, which involves a high-stakes romance and her continued spiral into the world of adult content platforms to fund her lifestyle.

Adding to the fire is the involvement of Magick, a character portrayed by global music sensation Rosalía. Magick was instrumental in Rue’s downfall this episode, having manipulated Alamo into believing Rue was a "snitch" to protect her own interests. Fans are anticipating a volatile confrontation in Episode 6 as the fallout of Magick’s betrayal ripples through the remaining cast.

A Darker Direction for Season 3

Set five years after the events of high school, Season 3 has taken a significantly grittier tone, focusing on the characters' struggles with debt, addiction, and the consequences of the adult world. Creator Sam Levinson has leaned into the "noir" elements of the series, placing characters like Rue in life-threatening criminal underworlds rather than the suburban hallways of previous seasons.

Despite the brutality of the Episode 5 ending, some analysts point to previously released trailer footage, which appears to show a battered but alive Rue as evidence that she survives the encounter. However, with the series confirmed to be ending after this season, viewers remain on edge, knowing that no character is truly safe in the world of Euphoria. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere: Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie OnlyFans Plot and ‘Topless’ Scene Spark Online Backlash.

The next episode of Euphoria Season 3 is scheduled to air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).