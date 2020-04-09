Ezra Miller is Not Under Investigation as the Lady Won't File Charges Against the Actor for the 'Choking' Incident

Ezra Miller (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ezra Miller is certainly staying away from social media these days. Especially after his video of allegedly choking a female fan in Iceland went viral. The Justice League actor is since then being targeted for his violent behaviour and DC fans are busy slamming his real hard. While his representatives have refused to give a comment on the incident and have been avoiding all the media calls since the incident, the Iceland police have confirmed 'no investigation' against the actor.

When the Wrap got in touch with the local police, they informed him that the actor is not under any investigation and the lady in the video (the one he choked apparently) will not be filing any charges against the actor. Well, not yet at least. So will this end all his worries? Not really. The owner of the bar in Reykjavik where the incident took place, confirmed the episode and revealed how the actor was upset and angry when he was asked to leave the premises.

DC fans meanwhile have started a petition to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin as Flash in DCEU. Warner Bros too, is taking the incident very seriously and the actor may have to face its repercussions. There are talks about how the production house may drop his solo Flash movie entirely considering it's in work since forever now. However, we'd wait for an official announcement on the same.