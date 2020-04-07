DC Fans Want Grant Gustin to Replace Ezra Miller as Flash after The Latter Allegedly Choked a Fan in Iceland
The future looks tensed for Ezra Miller after his choking video went viral on social media. The video showed the Justice League actor grabbing a female fan by her neck and pushing her into the back wall of a truck parked in the aisle. It all started after she playfully joked about wanting to play a fight with him. "Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” the actor said before he allegedly started choking her. The video that's now gaining momentum on social media has irked all the DC fans and they have started petitioning to remove him as Flash from DCEU.

DC fans are convinced that Grant Gustin who plays Flash in the CW series should replace Miller as Barry Allen in movies as well. The episode was later confirmed by the owner of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland where it took place. And since then DC fans are busy calling Warner Bros to reconsider their decision of continuing the contract with Miller for all their upcoming releases. Check out their reactions. Ezra Miller's Solo Flash Movie Still Far Away, Slated to Release in 2022.

Considering the rumours that suggest that Warner Bros is thinking about a possibility to either replace Amber Heard from Aquaman or limit her role after the whole Johnny Depp fiasco, there are chances that Miller too would be asked to pay a heavy price for this ugly episode. While we don't think they would think about replacing him but when it comes to superhero movies, you never know.