The Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski’s new racing drama, is finally in theatres. In his newest—F1—he brings us back down to Earth and into a tangle of racing circuits for the same visceral rush, this time from the cockpit of a Formula One car. Brad Pitt stars as a veteran racer; his effortlessly magnetic lead performance was realised in theatres on Saturday (June 27) and promises an adrenaline-fuelled ride for audiences worldwide. But unfortunately, it has fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, F1 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘F1’ Movie Review: If Speed Thrills, Then Brad Pitt-Joseph Kosinski’s Racing Drama Is Quite the Winner! (LatestLY Exclusive)

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Squid Game 3’ Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Lee Jung-jae and Kang Ha-Neul’s Show the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of ‘F1’:

Joseph Kosinski’s ‘F1’ Star Cast

The film's authenticity was a top priority, with Kosinski thanking Formula 1 for granting access to real F1 races. Pitt's character Hayes was Formula 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo, while Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who mentors a talented rookie.

