Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds has been well received by the audience and critics alike. The movie is already out in the theatres and sees the lead star in the role of a bank teller who comes with the term that he is a non-player character in an open-world video game and so becomes the hero of the story. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the film happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, sadly, it is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online and we are not kidding. Free Guy Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Packs a Hilarious, Wholesome Punch With a Unique Spin to Videogame Movies! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Free Guy movie download, Free Guy movie download in 720p HD, Free Guy movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is unfortunately available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch Free Guy Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy.

Meanwhile, Free Guy is also produced by Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy. Apart from the lead, it stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi in key roles. Free Guy was released theatrically in the United States on August 13 and later in September in Indian cinema halls. Stay tuned!

