Mumbai, November 5: Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, known for his minimalist lifestyle and disciplined mindset, recently opened up about his daily habits in a conversation with AI researcher and podcast host Lex Fridman. Durov, whose messaging app is used by over a billion people worldwide, shared how his success is deeply tied to self-control.

According to Durov, he follows a philosophy of avoiding anything that clouds the mind or weakens the body, a belief that has guided his approach to food, health, and even thought. “If you want to reach your full potential and maintain clarity of mind,” he told Fridman, “stay away from addictive substances.” ‘I Don’t Feel Like Celebrating’: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Turns 41, Warns ‘Dystopian Measures’ Threatening Free Internet and Says ‘We’ve Been Fed a Lie’.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Opens Up About His Minimalist Lifestyle on Lex Fridman Podcast

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Leads Alcohol-Free Life

Durov’s decision to give up alcohol came early in life, after reading "The Illusion of Paradise", a book by his schoolteacher that described how alcohol paralyses and damages brain cells. For him, the logic was simple: “If your brain is the most valuable tool you have in your journey to success and happiness, why would you destroy this tool for short-term pleasure?”

He rejects the idea of drinking for social acceptance, believing that people often use alcohol to mask insecurities. Instead, he advises confronting one’s fears directly, from difficult conversations to uncomfortable truths. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Slams WhatsApp Calling It ‘Copycat’, Claims 80% Features of Meta’s Platform Were Copied From Telegram; Netizens React.

No Sugar, Soda, and Fast Food For Pavel Durov

His disciplined lifestyle extends to his diet. Durov avoids processed sugar, coffee, fast food, and soda, following an 18-hour intermittent fasting routine and eating only within a six-hour window. He believes sugar is addictive and counterproductive, preferring natural sweetness from fruits and berries. Having quit red meat two decades ago, he now relies on seafood and vegetables for nourishment.

For Durov, discipline is not about restriction but liberation. By removing alcohol, caffeine, and sugar from his life, he says he’s achieved greater mental clarity and consistent energy. “Short-term pleasure isn’t worth your future,” he told Fridman, urging people to address inner discomforts rather than numb them.

