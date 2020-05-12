Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a 'Virtual Route' If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue

Friends Reunion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The silver lining of this rotten year called 2020 is that we are getting a reunion special episode of the hit sitcom, Friends. The sitcom ended in 2004 and was scheduled to return for one special episode with all the cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on board. But the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world in a lockdown and the production was paused on the special. Now, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt has hinted that the episode might take the virtual route, in case the lockdown restrictions continue. Recently, the cast members of another sitcom, Parks and Recreation, reunited for a virtual episode. Friends Reunion is On a 'Break', Will Not Be Ready for HBO Max Launch in May Courtesy COVID-19 Pandemic.

During a summit, Greenblatt said that if the current stay-at-home conditions continue indefinitely, that the reunion "may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long." Though, this is not set in stone.

"But at the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for," he added. "We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well." Brad Pitt Made Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green Say Yes to Friends Reunion.

"We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," he added.