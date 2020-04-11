Friends Reunion is On a 'Break', Will Not Be Ready for HBO Max Launch in May Courtesy COVID-19 Pandemic

Friends Reunion Episode Gets Delayed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They say the more you keep waiting for something to happen, the farther it goes away from you. And this is precisely what's happening when it comes to Friends Reunion. The iconic sitcom of the 90s that's relevant even today was announced to feature a reunion episode that would include all of its six lead characters. From Joey to Rachel to Ross, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe - characters were supposedly returning for a special episode for Warner Bros' upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. While the episode was earlier scheduled to release on the OTT platform's launch date, it has now been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Brad Pitt Made Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green Say Yes to Friends Reunion.

Warner Media in its recent tweet announced that the highly-anticipated unscripted Friends reunion will not be available immediately after its OTT platform goes live in May. However, on a good note, all 236 episodes of the original series will be available on HBO Max since its very first day. The shooting of this reunion episode was to take place at the end of March this year but due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world, its shooting got delayed like many other Hollywood productions. Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Instagram Debut and Her Friends Reunion Picture Sends Fans Into Frenzy.

The reunion special episode will see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer come together on the original sets to reminisce the good old day while also sharing rare behind-the-scenes footage, and unveil more surprises. Hopefully, things will settle down in the next couple of months and shootings can resume in due course.