Game Of Thrones series creator George R.R. Martin revealed that some of the show's potential spin-offs have been put on ice amid the ongoing turbulence resulting from Warners Bros' merger with Discovery Media. Now known as Warner Bros Discovery, the company is making bold moves as it combines the streaming catalogues of discovery+ HBO Max, reports people.com. "A couple have been shelved," Martin, 74, wrote on his official blog: "But I would not agree that they are dead." Game of Thrones Prequel House Of The Dragon BTS Video Has George RR Martin & Team Work on the Grand Sets of the HBO Originals.

'You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf." Martin also acknowledged that "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development." He added: "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping maybe soon." Martin acknowledged: "All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

There are plenty of Game of Thrones-universe ideas spinning in HBO's peripheral vision, including a Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harington and a Martin-endorsed Tales of Dunk and Egg series centred on Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen. Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: 10 Best Quotes From Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen That Will Inspire You.

Two other projects that have been pitched are The Sea Snake following Corlys Velaryon and 10,000 Ships, which would focus on Princess Nymeria. Martin has also dreamed up three possible animated series related to Game of Thrones. This year's Targaryen-focused prequel House of the Dragon was the first Game of Thrones release after the original series' end in 2019.

The series takes place approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and season 1 ended with a looming civil war set to pit the Targaryens against the Hightowers for the coveted Iron Throne. Martin's blog post confirmed plans for season 2 of House of the Dragon are underway. He also confirmed he's still working on the highly anticipated novel The Winds of Winter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).