If you're planning your watchlist for the week, OTT platforms are offering a wide mix of genres between January 19 and January 25. Viewers can choose from fantasy adventures, real-life inspired dramas, crime thrillers, documentaries, and romantic stories. Here's a detailed look at the major releases and where you can stream them.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - JioHotstar (Watch Video)

Fans of Game of Thrones can return to the world of Westeros with this new spin-off. The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg as they travel across the kingdom and prepare for a major tournament. The show focuses on friendship, honour, and classic fantasy storytelling. Date January 19.

Steal - Prime Video (Watch Video)

This crime thriller begins inside an investment firm that suddenly becomes the target of a violent robbery. Two employees are forced into a high-risk heist involving billions of dollars. As a detective investigates the case, the story raises questions about motives, victims, and hidden agendas. Date January 21.

Space Gen Chandrayaan - JioHotstar (Watch Video)

Inspired by India’s real-life space mission, this five-episode series traces ISRO’s journey from the setback of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, the show highlights the emotional challenges faced by scientists and engineers behind the mission. Date January 23.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart - Netflix (Watch Video)

This 91-minute documentary revisits the 2002 abduction of Elizabeth Smart. Directed by Benedict Sanderson, the film features Smart narrating her nine-month captivity in her own words, supported by archival footage and interviews with family and investigators. The documentary explores trauma, media attention, and community efforts during the search. Date January 21.

Cheekatilo - Prime Video (Watch Video)

In this Telugu crime thriller, Sobhita Dhulipala plays Sandhya, a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster investigating her intern’s mysterious death. Her search uncovers a serial killer operating across Hyderabad for two decades, putting her own life at risk. Date January 23.

Tere Ishk Mein - Netflix (Watch Video)

Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush for an intense romantic drama exploring love, obsession, and heartbreak. Kriti Sanon also stars in the film, which traces the emotional journey of its characters across different life stages. Date January 23.

Gustaakh Ishq - JioHotstar (Watch Video)

Set in 1990s Delhi, this romantic drama marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer. Vijay Varma plays a young man struggling between personal dreams and family responsibilities, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the woman who transforms his life. Date January 23.

Mark - JioHotstar (Watch Video)

Kiccha Sudeep headlines this action-packed thriller set within a 24-hour timeline. Playing a suspended police officer, he investigates a large child kidnapping network while facing political pressure and personal conflict. Date January 23.

Sirai - ZEE5 (Watch Video)

This Tamil crime-court drama follows a police escort officer tasked with transferring a young prisoner from Vellore prison to court. During the journey, conversations reveal deeper social and justice-related issues, led by Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. Date January 23.

