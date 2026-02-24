The inaugural season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest expansion of the Game of Thrones universe, concluded with a somber exploration of chivalry, sacrifice, and the beginning of a historic partnership. The finale, titled after the events of the Ashford Tourney, centers on the fallout of the "Trial of Seven" the first such judicial combat held in a century and the tragic death of a crown prince. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 5: Release Time, Global Streaming Schedule and Where To Watch – Details Inside.

Dunk Faces Fallout

The finale picks up immediately following the brutal battle at Ashford. While Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) emerged victorious in the trial, the cost was the life of Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen, who fought on Dunk’s behalf. The episode depicts the Targaryen family preparing a formal funeral procession for the fallen heir. During the rites, Baelor's son, Prince Valarr Targaryen, notes that his father died a warrior’s death, "with his armour still on him." The atmosphere remains tense as Dunk attends the procession to pay his respects. Valarr openly questions the tragedy, pondering why his father was the one to fall while a hedge knight survived.

Maekar Warns Dunk After Baelor’s Death

The aftermath of the battle forces Prince Maekar Targaryen to confront the actions of his sons. In a private conversation with Dunk, Maekar reveals his plans to send his son Daeron to the Free Cities in the East, hoping the distance will mend his behaviour. However, Maekar remains defensive regarding the death of his brother, Baelor. He warns Dunk that rumors blaming the hedge knight for the Prince's death will likely persist. Maekar suggests that the public will find it easier to blame Dunk for the tragedy rather than hold the royal family accountable for the internal friction that led to the trial.

Egg Chooses Dunk As His Knight

A pivotal moment occurs when Maekar reveals that his youngest son, "Egg" (Aegon Targaryen), has requested to squire specifically for Dunk. Initially, Maekar demands that Dunk pledge exclusive loyalty to him in exchange for the squireship. The relationship between the two leads hit a brief low point when Egg, emotional over the day's events, tells Dunk he is "not the kind of knight he once thought him to be." Despite the friction, the bond is ultimately solidified. Following his father's final approval, Egg joins Dunk as they prepare to leave Ashford behind.

Dunk and Egg Begin Their Journey

The series concludes with Dunk honouring his late mentor by knocking an oak tree with a coin, a gesture of respect before departing the tourney grounds. As they set out on the road, Dunk entrusts his horse, Chestnut, to Egg’s care. The final scenes establish the duo’s trajectory as they begin their travels across the realm, debating the geography of the Seven Kingdoms and setting the stage for their future adventures as the most unlikely pair in Westerosi history.

