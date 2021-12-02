For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah, anchor of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, will be back to host the 2022 Grammy Awards here on January 31. In a tweet announcing Noah's return as host, CBS, the American TV network and broadcast partner of the Grammys, quoted the comedian as saying that making the decision was easy: "It's a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time." Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Among Last-Minute Additions for Top Grammy 2022 Awards Nominations.

Variety quoted Noah as recalling the fun he had in 2021, even though social distancing rules were in place. "It was fun, it was really, really fun," he said. "It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. We had such a good time, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun we would have had." Talking about the Grammys in January 2022, Noah said: "Hopefully it's gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We're excited to celebrate a record night and I'm gonna host." Machine Gun Kelly Slams Grammys 2022 After Being Snubbed From Nomination of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Check Out Trevor Noah's Tweet Below:

You make me sound like a magician @RecordingAcad! Just to clarify I will not be doing ANY magic tricks. Well, if a Grammy happens to disappear... 😱 That would be magic. But, I had nothing to do with that because again, I am not a magician. 🪄✨ #GRAMMYs https://t.co/V4PNh9qHMw — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 1, 2021

When asked if he had any hesitation about hosting two years in a row, Noah dismissed the thought and cracked a few jokes at the expenses of Kevin Hart and Jay-Z, who made history as the most Grammy-nominated artiste of all time. "As the host, I serve so many purposes," Noah said to 'Variety'. "If I'm not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat? There are important things I'm supposed to be doing on that night. I give Jay-Z emotional support; he's very nervous. I just tell him, 'It's gonna be OK, Jay. You're breaking a record, you're beating Quincy Jones in nominations.' I'm there to give people moral support."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).