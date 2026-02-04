The 68th Annual Grammy Awards delivered a night of history-making wins, standout performances and uneven tributes, as established superstars shared the spotlight with new voices. Alongside music, political statements and cultural milestones shaped the ceremony, which aired Sunday night. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Historic Wins Lead the Night

Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night’s biggest history-makers. Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, becoming the first artist to claim the Grammys’ top honour with a Spanish-language album. Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, won Record of the Year for Luther, his collaboration with SZA, making him the most decorated rapper in Grammy history. When his name was announced, Bad Bunny sat silently for several seconds, covering his face as the crowd applauded. When he finally spoke, his first word was, “Puerto Rico.”

Best New Artist Performances Stand Out

The Best New Artist showcase offered one of the night’s most talked-about segments. Addison Rae leaned into early-2000s pop nostalgia with Fame Is a Gun, performing offstage in a stylised segment that divided opinion but drew attention for its confident staging. She was followed by Katseye, whose high-energy performance of Gnarly brought an acrobatic, futuristic edge to the pop showcase, earning praise for its ambition. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins First Grammy, Completes EGOT After 'Music by John Williams' Takes Best Music Film Award.

Justin Bieber’s Quiet Comeback

One of the most widely praised performances came from Justin Bieber, who took the stage shirtless and shoeless to perform Yukon. Armed with just a guitar, loop pedal and microphone, Bieber stripped away studio effects and delivered a raw, soulful performance. As his confidence grew, the room visibly relaxed, a moment many viewers described as one of the evening’s most authentic.

Sabrina Carpenter Balances Show

Sabrina Carpenter once again proved she can blend spectacle with strong vocals. Her airport-themed performance of Manchild combined Broadway-style staging with clear live singing, placing her comfortably between showmanship and musicianship.

Joni Mitchell’s Speech

Music legend Joni Mitchell appeared at the pre-telecast ceremony to accept Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4. Wearing gold lame, she delivered an unscripted and humorous speech. “I had to make a transition for survival from folk music,” she said, recalling her shift toward jazz musicians. She also joked about once designing an album cover featuring a horse’s backside, adding, “There was a big horse’s ass on Sunset for a while.” Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy at 2026 Awards, Says Honour Reflects ‘Shared Universal Responsibility’ for Humanity.

Breakout Moment for Lola Young

British singer-songwriter Lola Young delivered one of the night’s most surprising wins. After a powerful piano performance of Messy during the Best New Artist segment, she later won Best Pop Solo Performance, beating out major pop stars. “I don’t have any speech prepared,” Young admitted. “It’s messy, you know what I mean?”

Tribute Segment Draws Mixed Reactions

The tribute segment honouring late icons including D’Angelo and Roberta Flack drew mixed reactions. Ms. Lauryn Hill led a large ensemble tribute that some viewers felt sounded under-rehearsed, though standout moments including Bilal’s rendition of Untitled (How Does It Feel?) earned praise. The In Memoriam segment also faced criticism for briefly acknowledging influential musician Sly Stone, despite his major impact on music history.

Faith and Politics on Grammy Stage

Country artist Jelly Roll delivered one of the night’s most openly spiritual speeches after winning Best Contemporary Country Album. “I was a horrible human,” he said, recounting his time in prison before adding, “Jesus is for everybody… Jesus is not owned by one political party.” Later in the night, Billie Eilish accepted Song of the Year for Wildflower and delivered a pointed political message, stating, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” 2026 Grammys Special Merit Awards Winners List: Whitney Houston, Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana Honoured With Lifetime Achievement.

When Bigger Didn’t Mean Better

Not every ambitious performance landed. Tyler, the Creator delivered a visually dense set combining material from two albums, but the performance drew criticism for feeling overwhelming and unfocused especially when compared to the night’s quieter, more effective moments. The most lasting image of the 2026 Grammys came without music. Bad Bunny, seated in stunned silence after winning Album of the Year, appeared visibly emotional as the weight of the moment settled in.

