Barbie Movie Review: You can approach a Barbie movie in one of two ways: either you build a product brimming with corporate synergy, or you go a different route and make a watch that feels in the vein of The Lego Movie. Given that Barbie is unlike any other studio movie you'll see this year, director Greta Gerwig clearly went with choice number two in this case. For it to exist in a way that not only sparks conversation but also offers the delightful viewing that admirers of the toys have been searching for, Barbie checks all the boxes for being a crowd pleaser.

The plot follows Barbie (Margot Robbie), the stereotypical version of the doll, start experiencing an existential crisis when her user in the real world begins going through emotions of her own. Deciding to take matters in her own hands, she must travel to the real world from Barbieland and find her user to restore everything back to its perfect self, all the while being accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling).

A Still From Barbie (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

After taking on projects like Lady Bird and Little Women, Gerwig pretty much cemented herself as a women director with a voice; however, Barbie poses a different challenge as it comes across as this huge studio undertaking with predisposed expectations. How does one’s voice be heard loud in an environment like that? And Gerwig rises to the occasion by telling a timely story that really gets to the heart of what the concept of Barbie is all about.

Like the promos for Barbie have stated: if you love Barbie, this movie is for you; if you hate Barbie, then this movie is for you. It takes the joy that the product actually brings to the younger children and then again examines it from the point of “what it would be like if those children grew up.” In that, it creates a self-aware satire that actually riffs on the harshness of reality, while also being a feminist piece that is interested in deconstructing the mere concept of patriarchy.

Gerwig fills the vibrant setting with discussions that speak extensively about the present social and political climate, but she does it in a way that doesn't come off as self-preachy. Many people will be able to relate to the points presented, and they are all explored through Margot Robbie's performance, which is all about self-discovery. Barbie merely desires to revert to her perfect self, but what about a life beyond that? Robbie adds a strong emotional element that elevates the movie and makes it a warm-hearted journey. It'll cause you to consider your own dreams, and despite the fact that it's about a plastic doll, it simply smacks you with these scenes that truly feel human.

She is accompanied by Ryan Gosling's Ken, who has a himbo intensity and embraces the part like it's his last. Gosling simply demonstrates why he is one of the greatest comedic actors of our time by giving Ken this real feeling of loser enthusiasm. He is absolutely hilarious here. America Ferrera as Gloria is another surprise that distinguished herself as a highlight of Barbie. Michael Cera is also hilarious as Allan alongside other actors who play various other versions of Barbie and Ken, and Will Ferrell is as outrageous as you would anticipate him to be as the CEO of Mattel.

A Still From Barbie (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

However, in examining all these subjects, the movie does occasionally find itself inundated with concepts. While some points are missed and there is an underwhelming feeling seeping in, Gerwig is still able to successfully deliver a clear message that resonates strongly with women in the context of what Barbie is all about. The fact that a female filmmaker plainly told the story is maybe its strongest point.

The meta commentary in Barbie is hilarious. As I've already mentioned, it shares many similarities with The Lego Movie in this regard and takes the corporate synergy it offers and mocks it. The most amusing character is Helen Mirren's narrator, who periodically enters to offer a one-liner that always works. It's puzzling how Warner Bros and Mattel were okay with being made fun of, and just that part was extremely funny, for Gerwig to get away with so much.

A Still From Barbie (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

For fans of the toyline too, Barbie will actually feel like a proper dreamland. From the practical sets to the colour pink being found in abundance over here, Barbie is very much a labour of love that is infectious in its execution. It’s a delight on the eyes, and props are to be given for bringing this world to life.

Final Thoughts

Greta Gerwig goes three-for-three as a solo filmmaker with Barbie. It's not what you would anticipate a movie about a Barbie to be, bringing us a feminist piece that is supported by some amusing meta-commentary. It is so much more than what you would expect, where the film embraces its silly and campy nature to produce a valuable experience that is all about discovering oneself in this effed-up planet we call home. And just for that, Barbie is a winner in my books. The film is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 4.0

