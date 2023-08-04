With having directed just three features all by herself, Greta Gerwig has quickly climbed up to being one of the most influential women directors of our time. A talent who has constantly brought her own voice to films, Gerwig understands how to make you relate to characters and all of her films till now have been deeply personal in a way that just brings you into the plot. Greta Gerwig Makes Box Office History As Barbie Becomes Biggest Debut Ever For Female Director.

You will be able to relate to most of her characters in some way and that’s what makes so much of her work feel special. It could be a period piece, a story of a girl just trying to find herself, or a film about a plastic toy that just oozes joy – all of Gerwig’s film so far have been a treat to watch. So, to celebrate Greta Gerwig’s 40th birthday, let’s rank all three of her solo directorial efforts till now.

Barbie

Barbie was Gerwig’s foray into commercialised filmmaking and she absolutely nailed it. While there are elements to the film that do feel overwhelming, the movie as a whole is an enjoyable time at the theatres that never lets go of the concept of fun. Even with it being a studio film, Gerwig’s voice shines through with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling giving some amazing performances.

Little Women

Little Women has been adapted so many times over the years that you would think a new rendition of the story wouldn’t have anything new to offer, and yet Gerwig just defies expectations. It’s a period piece with coming-of-age elements that are bolstered by some amazing performances from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet. The story of the March sisters is an iconic one, and Gerwig certainly understood the assignment.

Lady Bird

Her first-time directing solo and Gerwig came out with Lady Bird, a coming-of-age film that changed the game. Telling the story of Chrstine McPherson, Lady Bird follows her school-life while also focusing on her complicated relationship with her mom. It’s a film that feels deeply personal in so many ways, and Gerwig’s writing alongside Saoirse Ronan’s performance just shines through. Barbie: Director Greta Gerwig Reveals She 'Cried' When Stepping Onto the Set of Margot Robbie's Film - Here's Why.

If these three movies are indicators of what to come, then we can’t wait to dive deep into Greta Gerwig’s future filmography.

