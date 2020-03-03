Harry Styles Details His Valentine's Day Mugging, Says Robbers Asked Him To Unlock His Phone

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harry Styles had quite a bad Valentine's Day that one can have. And no it had nothing to do with a bad date. The singer got robbed at knifepoint in Hampstead, London. A bad date is what anyone would pick over getting robbed. Styles has, for the first time, opened up about the incident. On his recent appearance on a radio show, he said, "I was walking home from a friend's house, and I see this group of guys with their hoods up and faces covered. I crossed the street, and then they crossed the street, and I'm like, 'Oh for f**k sake, I think I'm about to get robbed.'"

The Watermelon Sugar singer said that there was no one around him and he was terrified when he saw the men approach him. The robbers offered to sell him drugs, first. When Styles refused, they asked him what he had with him.

"I had some cash in my pocket, so I pull it out, and he takes it from me. And I had my headphone jack sticking out of my pocket, and he's like, 'What's that plugged into?'" he further added.

"So I pull out my phone, and I'm thinking, 'OK this is annoying, but I'll wipe it and get a new phone'. And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants, and I was like, 'S**t.'"

Now, giving up his phone, that, too unlocked, might have been a huge scandal. You see Styles' close celebrity buddies are Taylor Swift, Adele, Kendall Jenner and not to forget his One Direction bandmates like Zayn Malik. We don't know the kind of content that might have leaked from his phone. The numbers could have leaked, or the chat history could have made it online. So, of course, Styles had to protect his phone. Adele and Harry Styles' Vacation Pictures from the Caribbean Spark Dating Rumours and Netizens are Already Rooting for Them as a Couple!

"I thought about throwing it in the pond... then I thought, 'I don't want to p**s them off,' There were, like, two cars coming, and I just sprinted and ran. I ran into the road, and I tried to stop a car, and obviously, a mad man runs into the road, you won't let them into your car," he further added.

The muggers eventually stopped following the singer. "I guess because they had some cash and stuff, they ended up just turning around," he said. Well, we are happy that Harry Styles is safe and sound.