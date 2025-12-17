Mumbai, December 17: Betting markets for a 2025 "White Christmas" have seen a significant shift this week, with Scottish cities emerging as the clear favorites for festive snowfall. While northern locations traditionally lead the pack, new odds released by BoyleSports and other major bookmakers have placed Birmingham and several northern English cities firmly in contention following a recent dip in temperatures across the UK.

Edinburgh is currently the frontrunner to experience snow on Christmas Day, with odds of 11/8. It is followed closely by Glasgow at 7/4. In Northern Ireland, Belfast is favored at 5/2, outranking most English cities with the exception of Newcastle, which holds the same probability.

The latest odds for major UK and European airport locations include:

Edinburgh Airport: 11/8

Glasgow Airport: 7/4

Newcastle & Belfast Airports: 5/2

Liverpool & Manchester Airports: 7/2

London Heathrow: 4/1

Birmingham Airport: 6/1

Forecasts Drive Betting Interest

The surge in betting activity follows early meteorological reports indicating a potential cold snap. Brian O’Keeffe, a spokesperson for BoyleSports, noted that recent forecasts have "shaken up expectations," with odds rising across the country. When Is Christmas 2025? Know Christmas Day Date, Origin and Significance To Celebrate the Holiday Season.

"Scotland is setting the pace as predicted, but we're also seeing strong chances across Northern Ireland and Northern England," O'Keeffe stated. While Birmingham’s odds of 6/1 place it further down the list, local weather maps suggest the city could see its first taste of winter weather with light flurries possible as early as this coming weekend.

What Defines a 'White Christmas'?

For a "White Christmas" to be officially declared in the UK, the Met Office requires only a single snowflake to be observed falling at any point during the 24 hours of December 25. Historically, the UK sees snowfall on Christmas Day about once every six years, though widespread "Dickensian" snow cover remains rare. Why Stew Leonard’s Christmas Cookie Milk Went Viral on TikTok and Sold Out for the 2025 Holidays.

While current long-range models from the Met Office and BBC Weather suggest a transition to more settled, drier conditions toward the end of December, the presence of high pressure could lead to the overnight frosts and "wintry hazards" that often precede festive snow.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BoyleSports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).