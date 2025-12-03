British fashion designer Pam Hogg aka Pamela Hogg died on November 26, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. Her age at the time of death is not known. Pam Hogg was a punk rock icon of the London Fashion Week. She was known to design clothes and looks for popular singers such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue in recent times, and also model Kate Moss, among her many high-profile clients. Pam Hogg also designed a themed T-shirt for Asif Kapadia's futuristic, dystopian film titled 2073, which released in 2024. Pam Hogg's family released a statement through her Instagram page after her death. Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91 in Milan; His Fashion House Pays Tribute on Social Media (View Post).

Pam Hogg Cause of Death

Pam Hogg was reportedly in hospice care and is believed to have been suffering from a long-term illness. However, her family in their statement have not mentioned Pam Hogg's cause of death. Rohit Bal Dies: Renowned Fashion Designer Passes Away at 63 After Prolonged Illness, FDCI Condoles Demise.

The statement read: "The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela. We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family. We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days. Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention. Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved 💛".

Family Statement on Pam Hogg's Death - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR HOGG (@pamhoggfashion)

Pam Hogg's Post on Designing for Asif Kapadia's '2073' - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR HOGG (@pamhoggfashion)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).