Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have once again set the internet buzzing. The former One Direction members and Hollywood actress who first sparked dating rumours in August 2025 are back in the headlines for all the right reasons. Harry and Zoe went for a stroll over the weekend in Rome, Italy, and a piece of their wardrobe has left everyone talking. The actress was spotted with a golden band on her ring finger, sparking speculations about their engagement. Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles Fuel Romance Rumours With Latest Spotting in Brooklyn (See Pics).

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Engaged?

Rumoured lovebirds Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz stepped out for a date in Rome on December 19, 2025. In photos shared n X (formerly Twitter), the couple could be seen walking t in the city. For the outing, Zoe wore a brown coat, pants and sunglasses. She completed her look with a scarf. On the other hand, Harry could be seen in a long grey coat, black pants and white shoes.

What caught the attention of the netizens is the gold band on her ring finger, igniting engagement rumours. The photos of the cosy outing went viral in no time. As of now, there is no confirmation of their relationship status.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Clicked During Their Romantic Rome Outing

harry styles & zoë kravitz in rome pic.twitter.com/6cYL5bvD3d — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) December 19, 2025

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz Relationship Timeline

The romance rumours of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz first made headlines after the lovebirds were reportedly spotted at Rita's Bistro in London in August 2025. An insider told The Sun, "Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing."

The insider added, "She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere, which is a 10 minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together; it was definietly a date. They make a gorgeous couple." Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas SPLIT After Less Than 9 Months of Romance Amid Space Wedding Buzz? Here’s What We Know.

In September, Harry and Zoe were spotted holding hands and walking through New York City wearing matching outfits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2025 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).