Tennis icon Venus Williams is engaged! The 45-year-old sports legend recently confirmed that she's all set to tie the knot with 37-year-old actor and producer Andrea Preti. Venus shared the happy news right after playing her first singles match in over a year on Tuesday, July 22, marking a special moment both on and off the court.

During a post-match interview with Rennae Stubbs, Venus was asked about her engagement and how Andrea had impacted her recent tennis journey. She responded with a smile, "My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing." Opening up further, Venus shared just how much Andrea's support meant to her: "There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don't know how much work goes into this. It's like 9 to 5 except you're running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it's wonderful to be here. He's never seen me play."

The couple has kept their relationship private over the past year, but rumours first came out in July 2024 when they were seen boating together in Nerano, Italy. Speculation grew in February 2025 when Venus was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring outside a tennis training session in Rome. Later that month, the couple appeared together at Milan Fashion Week, and Venus again sported a sparkling square-cut diamond ring that was different from the earlier one, further fuelling engagement buzz.

Andrea Preti, known for his roles in A Professor and One More Day, seems to have brought new energy into Venus's life, both on and off the court. This relationship marks a new chapter for the tennis icon, who once said in a 2022 Glamour UK interview, "I've had a single life for a long time... It makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave." Back then, she wasn't in a rush to settle down. She had expressed her willingness to adapt when the right person presented themselves. And now, it seems that time has come

