Venus Williams took the tennis world by storm, announcing her comeback into the sport after a 16-month layoff to feature in the women's doubles section of the ongoing DC Open 2025. Williams, who took the court for the first time since the Miami Open in March 2024, saw a packed John Harris Court, where, apart from fans, NBA Star and Houston Rockets player Kevin Durant showed up to show support for the tennis legend. Williams, along with her partner Hailey Baptiste, ended up winning their opening match of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with much ease. Check out Kevin Durant's video from Venus Williams' match below. Venus Williams Wins Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 Doubles Opener After 16-Month Layoff

Kevin Durant Shows Support For Venus Williams

