Heart of Stone is currently streaming on Netflix. Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in key roles, early reviews of the film look decent. While some are praising the action sequences, others are going gaga over Gal's performance. Also, Heart of Stone is Alia Bhatt's first venture into Hollywood and her performance has met with mixed reactions by international critics. We all know what potential Alia has as an actress, but in the Netflix flick, she's been termed okay-ish. Check out the review roundup below. Heart of Stone Movie Review: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt Spar in This Unremarkable and Unimaginative Spy Flick (LatestLY Exclusive).

Variety: "Who is Keya? She’s the film’s third MacMuffin: a character we’re supposed to pretend to be invested in, but all we can think is that the actor, Alia Bhatt, comes off as too courtly and innocent to compete with the lethal chicanery around her."

Collider: "That isn't all as Indian film superstar, Bhatt, makes her English-language debut in Heart of Stone as the mysterious 22-year-old hacker who’s out to steal “The Heart” and disrupts the plans of MI6 and The Charter. Bringing humor to the film and an ardent conscience, Bhatt manages to work very well with what she is given for Keya. While some of the moments with Bhatt could have been elevated with stronger dialogue, she manages to make the most of it and plays captivatingly to the character’s greenness in a cutthroat world."

Watch Heart of Stone Trailer:

Deadline: "The heart of the story, however, comes soon in Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder’s exposition-laden script as we learn that Stone is working with lead agent Parker (Dornan) and their associates Yang (Jing Lusi) and Bailey (Paul Ready) to thwart an ambitious hacker, Keya Dhawan (Indian star Alia Bhatt), who has invaded their space with her own plans. But things get a whole lot more complex when it is revealed that."

Indie Wire: "As the international arms dealer/Italian Alps nightmare party mission goes awry, the audience is treated to revelations of Rachel’s real role in this story and the introduction of our seeming No. 1 baddie, hacker Keya (Alia Bhatt, who sells a role that is thinly written to the point of insult), who winks her way through the casino and the mess that follows."

