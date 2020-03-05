‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Teases Fans With the First Glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile (View Pics)

Matt Reeves, Batmobile (Photo Credits: Getty, Twitter)

Hollywood filmmaker, Matt Reeves recently took to his Twitter account and shared the first look of the powerful batmobile from his upcoming film, The Batman which stars Robert Pattinson as the new cape-crusader. This revelation comes right after the director had some time ago teased fans with glimpses of the bat-suit. Matt posted three photos on the micro-blogging site wherein in one of them we can see Batman standing next to his wheely. Surprisingly, with a new protagonist face, the superhero's ride also has gotten a makeover and is completely different from that of Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan's flick. The Batman: Robert Pattinson's Look as The Cape Crusader Is Here and This is How Fans Are Reacting To It!

Right from the moment the stills were shared on social media it created a stir and fans were all divided over the Batman's new slick ride. While some loved it completely, others tagged it pretty average. Elaborating a bit on the batmobile, the newly designed road demon for Rober Pattinson seems sleek and modern. Having said that, redesigning an iconic vehicle is a huge task for the makers and before jumping to any conclusion, all we can say, let's wait and watch. The Batman: Robert Pattinson's First Glimpse as Bruce Wayne Gets LEAKED on Twitter (See Pics).

Check Out The Picture of the Batmobile Below: