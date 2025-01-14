Actor Hugh Jackman is cementing his relationship with his girlfriend Sutton Foster as the two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss. This comes just days after their new romance finally came to light, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Photographed Holding Hands During Dinner Outing Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

The Hollywood actor, 56, and Broadway icon, 49, sparked rumours of a romance for several months in 2022 when they both starred on stage in The Music Man, fueling this further when both their marriages ended.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, after much speculation, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship last week as they were spotted holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California. Just days later, Hugh and Sutton didn't hold back on the PDA as they were captured sharing a heated kiss.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, the pair were photographed in the car while at a San Fernando In-N-Out as they repeatedly kissed each other. Looking totally loved up, Sutton was spotted tentatively holding Hugh's face during the passionate moments as they waited for their fast food order. Another picture was captured as they stood outside the car, the Wolverine actor with his arms wrapped around his new woman in a touching note of affection.

For their low-key date night, Hugh donned a casual black t-shirt, jeans and glasses, while Sutton wore an oversized blouse, jeans and comfy trainers. Their public appearance comes after the actor attended a performance of Sutton's production, Once Upon A Mattress in Los Angeles at the weekend.

Romance rumours were first sparked between Hugh and Sutton when they both starred in The Music Man on Broadway, New York City, from February 2022 to January 2023. Then, in September 2023, Hugh announced his split from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.

Fast forward to a year later, Sutton called time on her marriage with husband Ted Griffin. Despite only just going public with their relationship, their mutual fondness isn't new, as they've previously sung praises about each other.

During an interview with Vogue in 2022, Foster shared, "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous-and all of that is true”. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman To Skip Golden Globes 2025 Amid Justin Baldoni’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit – Reports.

She added, "He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends”.

