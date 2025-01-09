Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, were spotted stepping out for a dinner date holding each other's hands. According to the pictures obtained by People magazine, The Music Man co-stars were photographed walking around on Monday in Santa Monica, California. Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Engaged; ‘Spider-Man’ Star Proposes to His ‘MJ’ With Huge Diamond Ring – Reports.

For their date, Jackman, 56, wore a grey jacket and paired it with a pair of white jeans, and Foster, 49, opted for a brown trench coat with an olive green dress and black heels. Their public outing comes over a year after Jackman's split with his wife and actor-producer Deborra-lee Furness (69) of 27 years. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share a Sweet Moment with a Kiss at Golden Globes 2025 (View Pics).

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

The former couple, who are adoptive parents to Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, announced their separation in a joint statement in September 2023. Last October, Foster filed for divorce from her second husband and Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin (54). They were married for 10 years and share adopted daughter Emily (seven). Foster and Jackman, who co-starred in the 2022 hit revival of stage production The Music Man, have spoken highly of each other during the promotions of the classic play which ran on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.