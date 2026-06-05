‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ Trailer: Diego, Manny and Sid Return for a Wild Adventure Amid a Deadly Volcanic Eruption (Watch Video)

The much-awaited official teaser of Disney's Ice Age: Boiling Point has been unveiled, bringing an end to a decade-long wait. Running for just 1 minute and 7 seconds, the teaser primarily serves as a reunion with the franchise's beloved characters, bringing back Sid, Manny, Diego, Ellie, Buck, and the mischievous possum brothers Crash and Eddie. ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’: Disney Announces Sixth Installment With Original Cast Returning; Film To Release on This Date (Watch Video).

While plot details remain under wraps, the footage subtly hints at the arrival of a new baby within the herd, sparking curiosity about the group's next adventure.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’:

The teaser's central sequence shows the gang being launched high into the air by a powerful force, with a thick cloud of smoke billowing beneath them, setting the stage for another chaotic and fun-filled escapade. Earlier in April, 20th Century Studios unveiled the first trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, as per Deadline.

The trailer was set against an icy prehistoric landscape, showing Scrat with a baby. He is now seen fighting with it over an acorn before handing out a baby acorn. The trailer also shows an active volcano in the background, with lava taking over everything. Ice Age: Boiling Point features Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah.

The popular animated adventure comedy series Ice Age kick-started with the 2002 film directed by Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha. It was a commercial hit with more than USD 383 million worldwide. The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild Movie Review: Simon Pegg’s Spinoff Saga is Partly Enjoyable, But Mostly Annoying! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Following the original film, audiences were treated to four sequels, including Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), and Ice Age: Collision Course (2016). The upcoming Ice Age instalment is set to hit theatres on February 5, 2027.