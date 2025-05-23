In an interesting development, Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, originally slated for release on May 1, 2026, has now been postponed to December 18, 2026. The film had only recently begun production, so it doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Several reports suggest the screenplay is still incomplete and casting is yet to be finalised. Expecting the film to be ready by May 2026 was perhaps wishful thinking, especially as Marvel is attempting to regain its former glory by prioritising quality over quantity - a lesson learnt the hard way through the uneven reception of Phases Four and Five. Shah Rukh Khan To Join Marvel Cinematic Universe but Not in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ – Reports.

With Avengers: Doomsday pushed to a December 2026 release, its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been delayed and is now scheduled to hit cinemas on December 17, 2027. Given that Doomsday follows The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this marks the longest gap between two MCU films, excluding the pandemic-induced hiatus between Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Black Widow (2021).

However, there’s still Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set for release on July 31, 2026. It’s currently unclear whether that date will hold or shift as well. If it does stick to its schedule, there’ll be no major MCU releases between Doomsday and Secret Wars for an entire year.

Major Box Office Releasing in December 2026

Now, let’s talk about Avengers: Doomsday’s new date - December 18, 2026. That’s no empty release slot. Two other major franchise entries are already booked for the same day: Ice Age 6 and Dune: Messiah. It’s almost certain at least one will shift. Who will buckle under Marvel’s weight remains to be seen. And December 2026 is packed with even more high-profile releases. Here’s what’s coming:

1. Jumanji 4

Scheduled Release Date: December 11, 2026

The long-awaited sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) sees director Jake Kasdan return, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan reprising their roles in this jungle-themed fantasy adventure.

2. Ice Age 6

Scheduled Release Date: December 18, 2026

A decade after Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), the prehistoric gang is back. Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah return to voice their beloved characters in this animated sequel.

3. Dune: Messiah

Scheduled Release Date: December 18, 2026

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy concludes with Messiah, featuring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and others. Anya Taylor-Joy is also expected to play a larger role in this finale.

4. Shrek 5

Scheduled Release Date: December 23, 2026

It’s been 16 years since Shrek Forever After (2010), and the green ogre is finally back. Directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, Shrek 5 features the return of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, with Zendaya voicing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

5. Werwulf

Scheduled Release Date: December 25, 2026

After reinventing vampire lore in his Nosferatu remake, acclaimed horror director Robert Eggers now tackles werewolves in Werwulf. The cast is yet to be confirmed.

About 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fifth Avengers instalment. It marks the return of directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In a major twist, Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU - but not as Tony Stark. This time, he plays the infamous villain Doctor Doom, a role he is expected to reprise in Secret Wars. ‘Happily Retired’: Chris Evans Shuts Down Rumours of MCU Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’; Marvel Fans Remind Him of His ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Cameo.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Reveal

The confirmed cast includes Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum - many reprising roles from the MCU and the original X-Men trilogy.

