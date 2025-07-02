Fact Check: Did ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser, Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Leak Online? Here’s What We Know About Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie

After delivering a box-office hit and scooping Oscars with his last film, Oppenheimer, fan-favourite director Christopher Nolan ventures into Greek mythology with his next project, The Odyssey. As the title suggests, the film is based on Homer’s epic poem of the same name and, true to Nolan’s style, boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, and Corey Hawkins. Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’: First Look of Actor As Odysseus Revealed From Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie (View Pic).

Though The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, the first teaser of the magnum opus - shot entirely with IMAX cameras - has already premiered in theatres. Moviegoers catching Jurassic World Rebirth this week may also get a glimpse of Nolan’s upcoming magnum opus. Reports suggest the filmmakers intend to keep the teaser a theatrical exclusive for now, with a digital release planned for a later, unspecified date. However, rumours claim the teaser has already leaked online. Is there any truth to this?

Well, yes…

Fact Check: 'The Odyssey' Teaser Has Been Leaked Online

It appears someone recorded the theatrical teaser and uploaded it to social media. The bootleg clip went viral on platforms like X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Reddit before the studio began issuing takedowns for copyright infringement. A few posts, like the Reddit example below (screenshot included), still host the leaked footage - though we won’t share the video itself, as that would constitute piracy.

Leaked Teaser of 'The Odyssey' on Reddit

Leaked Teaser of 'The Odyssey' on Reddit

Instead, we’ll summarise the teaser’s contents based on eyewitness accounts. SPOILER WARNING: If you’d rather avoid details, skip ahead now.

'The Odyssey' Teaser Description

The 70-second teaser opens with a voiceover from Eumaeus, Odysseus’ loyal swineherd, recounting his master’s role in the Trojan War - accompanied by a fleeting shot of the infamous Trojan Horse. Much of the teaser centres on a tense dinner-table exchange between Tom Holland’s Telemachus (Odysseus’ son) and Jon Bernthal’s unnamed character, possibly Menelaus. Christopher Nolan Brought Me ‘Inception’ First, Says Will Smith.

When Telemachus asks about his father’s fate, Bernthal’s character replies, “What prison could hold a man like that?” The teaser also offers sweeping glimpses of rugged landscapes, stormy seas, and shadowy caverns before revealing Matt Damon’s Odysseus - adrift and alone on a wooden plank.

Who Is Odysseus?

Odysseus, the legendary Greek hero of Homer’s Iliad and The Odyssey, is the cunning king of Ithaca, famed for his intellect and resilience. A pivotal figure in the Trojan War, he masterminded the Trojan Horse stratagem that sealed Greece’s victory over Troy. The Odyssey chronicles his gruelling decade-long voyage home - a perilous ordeal involving sirens, cyclopes, divine vengeance, and mutiny - only to find his kingdom usurped by those who believed him dead.

Fact check

Claim : The Odyssey Teaser have been leaked online. Conclusion : A bootleg print has been going viral and it is authentic Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).