Is Gigi Hadid’s Ex Tyler Cameron the Father of the Supermodel’s Child? Bachelor Nation Star Clears the Air

Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Getty, Instagram)

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have had tons of ups and downs during the course of their on and off relationship. But right now looks like everything is finally falling in place for this most loved couple in the showbiz industry. Rumours are rife that Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together. However, the couple has not made any official announcement about it yet. But as soon as news of Gigi’s pregnancy spread like wildfire, the next buzz started doing rounds across social media platforms was about her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron being the father of the supermodel’s child. Supermodel Gigi Hadid Has the Perfect Quarantine Birthday Celebration with BF Zayn Malik and Family (View Pics).

Fans of ZiGi, as Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are fondly known, were definitely happy for the couple, but this rumour didn’t go down well with many. In fact, when the Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron went on Instagram Live on Wednesday, one of the followers commented him with a congratulatory message that read, “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg.” Tyler soon responded saying, “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are wrong in the comments”. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Baby Amid Quarantine.

A source revealed to E! News about Tyler Cameron’s reaction to Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy. The source was quoted as saying, “Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He got the news the same way the world did and it was shocking to him and his friends.” The source also mentioned, “He wishes her all the best and is happy Gigi is happy.” Stay tuned for updates from the world of entertainment.