Famous People Born on April 23: April 23 is a day marked by the birthdays of several prominent figures. Among them is the legendary playwright William Shakespeare, whose works have had a profound impact on English literature. John Cena, the popular WWE wrestler and actor, also shares his birthday with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Other notable personalities born on this day include actress Shirley Temple, actor Dev Patel, and comedian John Oliver. Additionally, Prince Louis of Cambridge, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, celebrates his birthday on April 23, making it a day rich with diverse talents and influential figures across various fields.

Famous April 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

William Shakespeare (23 April 1564 – 23 April 1616) John Cena Gigi Hadid Shirley Temple (April 23, 1928 – February 10, 2014) Dev Patel John Oliver Kal Penn Prince Louis of Cambridge Manoj Bajpayee Janaki Shweta Menon Jamling Tenzing Norgay Daniela Hantuchová Nicole Vaidišová Callum O'Dowda

