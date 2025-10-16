The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, held in New York City on October 15, 2025 brought together some of the biggest names in modelling, creating a glamorous and unforgettable evening. Supermodels strutted their stuff in bold lingerie, intricate accessories and dazzling angel wings, leaving fans mesmerised. Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch VS Models Walk the Ramp Online? Who Are the Performers? Everything To Know.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid - See Post

Gigi Hadid wowed the audience with two stunning looks. She first appeared in a pink two-piece camisole and underwear set, paired with a dramatic pink floral cape. Later, she changed into a white one-piece outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a skirted bottom, paired with nude heels and grand white angel wings. Gigi’s hair was styled in a sophisticated updo for both appearances. Her sister, Bella Hadid, walked in a silver fringed two-piece with large floral angel wings, also appearing later in a striking red two-piece set.

Bella Hadid - See Post

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a pink two-piece lingerie set with high-heeled straps wrapping above her knees. A large pink fabric structure added extra drama to her runway presence.

Emily Ratajkowski - See Post

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo showcased a nude lingerie set with striped designs, paired with stockings that stopped above the knee and glittery gold heels. She completed the look with a flowing gold cape, adding elegance and flair to her walk.

Behati Prinsloo - See post

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham impressed in a black two-piece set with black angel wings and open-toed heels, proving her runway prowess yet again.

Ashley Graham - See Post

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel walked in a brown lingerie two-piece with chunky jewel necklaces, glittery clear heels and brown angel wings, exuding sophistication and confidence.

Candice Swanepoel - See Post

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin stole hearts despite a broken foot, walking with grace and a radiant smile. Her husband, Dylan Sprouse, expressed admiration for her professionalism, calling her “the hardest worker I know” and congratulating her on the show.

Barbara Palvin - See Post

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk dazzled in multiple looks. She first wore a red bra with thick straps and a high-slit skirt featuring extra structural fabric, then a sheer white two-piece set with a large pink feathered headpiece, exuding showgirl glamour.

Irina Shayk - See Post

Lila Moss

Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, looked chic in a gray long-sleeve jumpsuit with “pink” written across the chest. She accessorized with a tied gray sweater, dark gray beanie, pink heels, and knee-high socks, showing off a youthful and stylish edge.

Lila Moss - See Post

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes opened the show, confidently flaunting her baby bump in a brown lingerie set. She layered it with a gold netted cover-up adorned with silver bulbs and a large gold ornamental structure, making for a striking entrance.

Jasmine Tookes - See Post

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 Wows With Glamour and Star Power

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 delivered glamour, creativity and star power, making it one of the most memorable editions in recent years. Each model brought her own unique flair, showcasing the brand’s latest lingerie collections while leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

