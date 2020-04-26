Supermodel Gigi Hadid Has the Perfect Quarantine Birthday Celebration with BF Zayn Malik and Family (View Pics)

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Although one cannot step out of their home owing to the coronavirus pandemic, supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to have had a great time on her birthday. Due to the lockdown imposed, all are at home and there’s no chance to step outside for any kind of celebrations. But Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23, has had the perfect quarantine birthday celebration. This intimate affair included her boyfriend Zayn Malik and other close family members. Gigi has shared the pics from the birthday celebration on her Instagram account, and they are just too adorable to be missed. Gigi Hadid is Excited to Celebrate her Quarantine Birthday with Zayn Malik at her Family Farm in Pennsylvania.

In one of the pictures shared by Gigi Hadid, you’ll see her embracing Zayn Malik (wearing a quilted coat) and the former is all smiles. Gigi’s birthday celebration seems to be fun-filled. From wearing the birthday girl badge to getting a perfect bagel cake and much more, such celebration amid lockdown turned out to be the sweetest one for the supermodel. Gigi wrote in her post, “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” Gigi Hadid Is An Absolute Foodie! Supermodel Reveals about Her Favourite Indian Cuisine in #AskGigi Session.

Gigi Hadid also thanked all her fans for the heartwarming birthday wishes. She wrote, “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”