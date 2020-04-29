Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Baby Amid Quarantine

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are all set to welcome their first child together! The internet is right now pleasantly surprised with this report doing the rounds. The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship for many years. The reports of their break up and later their reconciliation has several times made headlines. However, after the sweet revelation of Zayn quarantining with her during her 25th birthday, there comes this sweeter news of their baby! Supermodel Gigi Hadid Has the Perfect Quarantine Birthday Celebration with BF Zayn Malik and Family (View Pics).

A source close to their families, told this news of the quarantine! ET quoted the source saying, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

For the uninitiated, the couple has been quarantining together with Gigi's family at their Pennsylvania farm. In fact, they celebrated her 25th birthday a few weeks ago, and made it super special for her. The hottie even posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram, flaunting the world, the love that she received as she hit twenty-five! The fans were overwhelmed to spot Zayn in one of the pictures and that's when they knew that the duo is together in this lockdown. Well, we can't help but be excited for the baby's arrival already!