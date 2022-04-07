What's there that you can say about Jackie Chan that already hasn't been said. He is everyone's favourite martial artist around and his acting is just the best. Starring in some really great comedies and action films, Chan has made a huge for himself worldwide and has constantly entertained us with his films like Rush Hour and Drunken Master. Jackie Chan Finishes the Shoot of His Upcoming Martial Arts Comedy 'Ride On'.

Chan is not only a great actor, but a great at motivating people too. He has a strict regime that he follows daily and encourages other to bring the best out in them. So to celebrate Jackie Chan's 68th birthday, let's take a look at nine of his best quotes. Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Named in the List of World’s Most Admired Men 2021.

And It Does Make People Happy!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Jackie is a Human After All...

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

It's All About Helping People!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Be Yourself!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

All the Motivation i Need to Exercise!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

You Are in Control of Everything!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

That's Some Amazing Discipline!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Couldn't Have Said it Better

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Jackie Knows the Best!

Jackie Chan Quotes (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).