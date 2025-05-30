Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends is the sixth instalment in The Karate Kid franchise, which includes three films starring Ralph Macchio, one featuring Hilary Swank (all with Noriyuki "Pat" Morita as Mr Miyagi), and a 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. The franchise also includes the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, a legacy sequel to the original films, whose sixth and final season concluded in 2025. ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Movie Review: A Nostalgia-Fuelled Misfire That Wastes Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio’s Big Crossover!

Karate Kid: Legends serves as a crossover between Macchio’s films and Chan’s reboot, introducing a new protagonist, Ben Wang’s Li Fong. The cast also includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Aramis Knight, and Ming-Na Wen.

Released in theatres on May 30, the film connects to the original Karate Kid movies, with Jackie Chan’s Mr Han serving as the sole link to the 2010 reboot. A final scene also confirms that Cobra Kai’s events are canon within this film’s timeline.

The Plot of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Li Fong moves from Beijing to New York with his mother, who takes up a job as a doctor in the city. His uncle, Mr Han, runs a kung fu academy in Beijing and has been training Li in secret - against the wishes of Li’s disapproving mother. The family carries trauma from the death of Li’s elder brother, who was killed by an opponent after a tournament. Li, who froze during the attack, is haunted by guilt.

In New York, Li befriends Mia, who helps run her father Victor’s pizzeria. Their budding romance angers Mia’s ex-boyfriend, Conor, a local karate champion and school bully. After a series of confrontations, Li enters the 5 Burroughs, a New York karate tournament, where he must face Conor.

To prepare him, Mr Han - who visits from Beijing - enlists Daniel LaRusso to teach Li Miyagi-style karate. Together, they train Li to adapt his kung fu skills for the tournament.

Does Li Defeat Conor in the Final?

Unsurprisingly, Li faces Conor in the tournament’s final match. After enduring heavy blows early on, Li mounts a comeback - though he nearly gets knocked out at one point. With the score tied and one decisive point remaining, Li attempts the Dragon Kick, a move he had previously struggled with and one Conor had countered during an earlier fight.

A Still From Karate Kid: Legends

Knowing Conor would anticipate the move, LaRusso had trained Li to strike lower - using a subway turnstile as a visual guide. Li’s modified Dragon Kick traps Conor into a false move, creating an opening to score the winning point. When Conor attacks Li post-match, Li overpowers him again, though the two ultimately part with mutual respect.

The film ends with Li celebrating his victory alongside his mentors, mother, Victor, Mia, and friend Alan - finally sharing a kiss with Mia.

The Mid-Credits Cameo Linking to 'Cobra Kai'

In a scene that begins as the end credits roll, Victor opens a new pizzeria in New York - likely funded by Li’s tournament winnings - with help from Li, Mia, and Alan. Mr Han and Li’s mother dine there, and Han arranges for an uncooked pizza to be sent to Daniel LaRusso in California as a thank-you gift.

A Still From Karate Kid: Legends

LaRusso receives the pizza at his dojo, along with a note from Han inviting him to Beijing - hinting at a potential sequel. However, he isn’t alone: Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is with him. Amused by the New York pizza delivery, Lawrence argues that a local eatery serves better pizza and pitches a half-baked franchise idea, Miyagi Dough, which LaRusso promptly dismisses. Now it remains to be seen if Karate Kid: Legends gets a sequel that has Daniel LaRusso travel to Beijing at Mr Han's behest, would Lawrence be joining him there too? ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to Indian Theatres After 40 Years Ahead of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Release on May 30.

A Still From Cobra Kai

For Cobra Kai fans, this confirms Legends is set after the series’ finale, with LaRusso and Lawrence now running a dojo together as friends. For the uninitiated: if you haven’t watched Cobra Kai, are you even a Karate Kid fan?

What’s 'Cobra Kai' About?

Originally launched on the short-lived YouTube Red before moving to Netflix, Cobra Kai is a legacy sequel series focusing on Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), now a down-on-his-luck underdog grappling with his loss to LaRusso in the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Estranged from his son Robby, Lawrence finds redemption by reviving the Cobra Kai dojo and mentoring his neighbour, Miguel, while rekindling a rivalry with LaRusso - now a successful car dealer.

A Still From Cobra Kai

Over six seasons (created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg), the two eventually unite against common enemies, culminating in a partnership that honours Mr Miyagi’s legacy.

