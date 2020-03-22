James Gunn Reveals Star Wars Franchise Doesn't Interests Him as a Filmmaker

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker James Gunn says Star Wars franchise doesn't excite the director in him. The 53-year-old filmmaker, credited for making Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise a worldwide success, said he doesn't want to join any new franchises for now. "It doesn't really interest me as a filmmaker," he said when a fan asked whether he'd want to delve into George Lucas's iconic world during an Instagram Q&A.

"I can't think of any franchises I'd want to join other than the ones I'm already part of." Gunn had previously told his fans that he wouldn't be too keen to direct an episode of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

The filmmaker recently wrapped the shooting of DC's Suicide Squad and will now work on the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.