The great James Stewart would have been 113 today, if he had been alive. The actor had passed away at the age of 87 in 1997, but before he left us, he left a rich legacy of acting roles, some of them in absolute classics. Rear Window, Vertigo, It's a Wonderful Life, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Rope, Mr Smith Goes to Washington, etc are some of the amazing films that the legend had been a part of. Marlon Brando Birth Anniversary Special: From Superman to The Godfather, 7 Best Films of the Screen Legend Ranked as per IMDB Rating.

For his performance in the 1940 film The Philadelphia Story, Stewart won Oscar for Best Actor. During World War II, he had even enlisted himself in the US army, and is also an amateur pilot. Towards the latter years, James Stewart trickled down his acting assignments to focus more on his family before he passed away in 1997.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we look at seven of his best films ranked by IMDb, in an ascending order!

Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

James Stewart in Anatomy of a Murder

IMDb Rating: 8.0

One of the best legal thrillers to come out of Hollywood, this classic has Stewart play a lawyer who has to defend a murder suspect who claims to have killed a man because the latter raped his wife. However, not everything seems black and white here, as the lawyer decides to stick to his clients despite their shady accounts.

Mr Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

James Stewart in Mr Smith Goes to Washington

IMDb Rating: 8.1

A light-hearted political affair directed by Frank Capra, Stewart portrays the titular Mr Smith, a United States Senator who takes on the corruption in the government, but at the cost of his own health and honour. The move won the Best Original Writing at the Oscars, along with garnering multiple nominations.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Margaret Sullivan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Remember the cutesy Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan romcom, You've Got Mail? Well, meet its inspiration, a romcom classic starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan in the lead. The movie has them play two sparring shop-keepers, who don't realise they are in love with each other being anonymous pen-pals.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

James Stewart in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

IMDb Rating: 8.1

One of the less-talked about but amazing westerns, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is directed by John Ford, and brings two Hollywood greats as the lead in Stewart and John Wayne. Stewart plays a senator once again, who returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his friend, as we begin to see their past lives in the town.

Vertigo (1958)

James Stewart in Vertigo

IMDb Rating: 8.3

James Stewart has been one of favourite actors of the legendary Sir Alfred Hitchcock having worked with him in some masterful classics. There is this romantic thriller, Vertigo, that didn't get the critical reception it deserved at the time of its release, but was considered a masterpiece in the later years. Stewart plays a former police detective who suffers from vertigo due to a near fatal incident and is now troubled by his obsession with a beautiful but mysterious woman. Rebecca Movie Review: Lily James, Armie Hammer’s Netflix Film Doesn’t Go Beyond Being a Decent Remake of the Alfred Hitchcock Classic.

Rear Window (1954)

James Stewart in Rear Window

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Another great Hitchcockian thriller, this one has Stewart play a photographer who is temporarily wheelchair-bound due to an accident. To pass time, he turns peeping tom on his neighbours in the opposite building, but that leads to him discovering a murder and then facing the murderer. Shia Labeouf's breakout movie Disturbia is inspired by this film.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

James Stewart in It's a Wonderful Life

IMDb Rating: 8.6

A Christmas classic, this family fantasy film has Stewart be a frustrated man thinking of ending his life, only for an angel to show how family would fare if he never existed. A Hindi film called Naukri, starring Rajesh Khanna and Raj Kapoor, is partly inspired by this movie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).