Famous People Born on May 20: May 20 has seen the birth of numerous influential figures across various fields. In the entertainment industry, Cher, the iconic singer and actress, celebrates her birthday on this day. Legendary actor James Stewart, known for his roles in classic films such as Rear Window, It's a Wonderful Life, Vertigo, and The Philadelphia Story, was also born on May 20. Additionally, Indian actor Jr NTR, famous for movies like RRR, Devara: Part 1, Nannaku Prematho, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, celebrates his birthday on this day. The music world remembers rapper Busta Rhymes, who shares this birth date. In sports, notable personalities like Czech footballer Petr Čech and cricketer Ramesh Powar were born on this day. This date also marks the birth of Chandrashekarendra Saraswati, the 68th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, revered for his spiritual leadership. These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, making May 20 a day to remember. May 20 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 20, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cher Jr NTR James Stewart (May 20, 1908 – July 2, 1997) Jack Gleeson Petr Čech Manchu Manoj Chandrashekarendra Saraswati (20 May 1894 – 8 January 1994) Anjum Chopra Anjori Alagh Sarah Taylor (cricketer) Ramesh Powar

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).