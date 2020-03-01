Javier Bardem Birthday: 5 Movies Featuring the Actor That You Should Must Watch

Javier Bardem (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Javier Bardem turns 51 today. We won't be exaggerating when we say that the actor has aged like fine wine. He can still make ladies across the globe go weak in the knees. Back in the '90s, the Spanish actor was almost typecast as a sex symbol. He worked hard to break the rut and established himself as a bankable actor, who can deliver moving performances. If you developed a crush on Bardem after watching him in Hollywood movie, you should definitely check out his work in the many Spanish movies that he has featured in.

Today, on the actor's 51st birthday, we are going to talk about some of the best movies that we think he has starred in. The actor has many. We have cherry-picked the names on the list.

Jamón, Jamón

The actor stars alongside Penélope Cruz in this movie and their passionate and erotic chemistry will keep you hooked to your screen.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

In this 2008-film, directed by Woody Allen, the actor romances three ladies at the same time. No, no, the film is more nuanced than that. A must-watch.

Skyfall

Bardem played one of the best Bond villains ever in this film. His scenes with Daniel Craig kept the internet talking for months. There was an undertone of homoeroticism.

Mother!

The actor played God in this very-recent horror film that left the audience very, very confused. He starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the film.

No Country For Old Men

With this film by Coen Brothers, Bardem gave us one more villain that we will never forget.

Which one is your favourite movie featuring Javier Bardem? Did we miss your favourite? Let us discuss. The comments section is all yours. Very happy birthday to Javier Bardem.