Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Say ‘Israel Kills, US Funds, Europe Supports’ Over Palestine Attacks? No, Viral Post Wrongly Attributes Quote to ‘King’ Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been the centre of multiple controversies over the years, some of them political in nature. After his 2015 remarks on rising religious intolerance in India sparked backlash from politicians and right-wing online groups, the superstar has largely avoided politically charged commentary. Operation Sindoor: Shah Rukh Khan Maintains Radio Silence on India-Pakistan Tensions; Viral AI-Generated Video Takes a Jibe at ‘Quiet’ Bollywood Stars.

That’s why a quote currently going viral has raised eyebrows. The line, "Israel kills, US funds, Europe supports. Silence is complicity," is being widely circulated on social media, falsely attributed to Shah Rukh Khan. Many users claim he made this statement in response to the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict.

But did he really say it?

Tracing the Source of the Fake Quote

We investigated the origins of this viral claim. One of the first sources to publish the quote was a website called News Guru, which credited the statement to another portal named Brics News. However, Brics News has no verified website and only operates an Instagram page, where the quote appears in a post, but without any credible citation.

No interview, public statement, or official social media post from Shah Rukh Khan corroborates this quote. In fact, the actor is currently in the United States on a month-long medical break. His recent posts contain no mention of Israel, Palestine, or any political issue. Shah Rukh Khan Injured on the Sets of ‘King’ While Filming Action Sequence, Actor Rushes to US for Treatment; Mamata Banerjee Wishes SRK Speedy Recovery.

The Real Source: Javier Bardem

The quote in question actually comes from Javier Bardem, the Oscar-winning Spanish actor, recently seen in Brad Pitt’s upcoming racing drama F1. Bardem posted a harrowing video on Instagram showing a Palestinian man holding his deceased child. In the caption, Bardem wrote, “ISRAEL kills. The USA funds it. EUROPE supports it. Only we, the decent people, are left to DENOUNCE THIS GENOCIDE!! DON’T STAY SILENT! OR YOU WILL BE COMPLICIT."

Javier Bardem's IG Post

This statement, clearly attributed to Bardem, has since been misquoted, trimmed, and falsely associated with Shah Rukh Khan. There is no connection between Khan and the original post.

Conclusion: Viral Israel Quote Wrongly Linked to SRK

Shah Rukh Khan has not made any public statement regarding the Israel–Palestine conflict, nor has he endorsed the quote now falsely attributed to him. The actual source is Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who posted the comment on his verified Instagram account.

This misattribution appears to be part of a growing trend of social media misinformation, where statements by global figures are twisted or wrongly credited to high-profile celebrities to increase engagement and provoke polarising reactions.

