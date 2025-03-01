Famous People Born on March 1: March 1 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities across various fields. Global music sensation Justin Bieber, award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, and acclaimed actor Javier Bardem celebrate their birthdays on this day. Filmmakers Zack Snyder and Ron Howard, along with TV producer Brad Falchuk, are also born on March 1. Musician Kesha, actor Jensen Ackles, and celebrity baker Paul Hollywood share this special date. In politics, Indian leaders Nitish Kumar and M. K. Stalin were born on this day. Other notable figures include actress Krystle D'Souza, cricketers Salil Ankola and Shahid Afridi, and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. 1 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous March 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Justin Bieber Lupita Nyong'o Javier Bardem Zack Snyder Brad Falchuk Kesha Jensen Ackles Paul Hollywood Ron Howard Nitish Kumar K. Stalin Krystle D'Souza Salil Ankola Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (1944-2024) Shahid Afridi

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).