Putting an end to all speculations, Jennifer Aniston has finally made things Instagram official with beau Jim Curtis. ‘Friends’ Actress Jennifer Aniston Surprised To Learn Reese Witherspoon’s Real Name Is Laura After 20-Year Friendship (Watch Video).

The Friends star left her InstFam pleasantly surprised as she shared a special birthday post for Jim, calling him her “love.”

View Jennifer Aniston's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple wrapped in a warm embrace. We could see Jennifer lovingly holding Jim from behind.

Wishing Jim on his special day, the 56-year-old actor penned, "Happy birthday my love (sic)."

"Cherished (red heart emoji)," she added.

As soon as the post reached social media, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

An Insta user shared in the comment section, "you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always. (sic)".

Another one penned, "Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out. Sending you all the love in the world."

The third comment read, "So happy for you! I prayed for this to happen!"

A cybercitizen wrote, "You deserve all the hapiness in this world!"

Many others expressed their joy on seeing Jennifer entering the new phase of her life.

For those who do not know, Jim is a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach.

Going by a report in the PEOPLE, Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors back in July this year after the two were captured together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

If the reports are to be believed, that couple was introduced by mutual friends. Jennifer was reportedly already familiar with Jim's work before the two entered into a relationship. Did Jennifer Aniston Just Make Her Romance Instagram Official? Fans Think So.

According to a source in PEOPLE, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/ Jennifer Aniston). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).