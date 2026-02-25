Actor Pedro Pascal and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra have sparked widespread relationship speculation following a series of public appearances in both New York and Los Angeles. The pair, who have been seen together multiple times over the past week, were most recently photographed in what appeared to be intimate moments during a walk in Southern California on Monday, February 23, 2026. Talwiinder Has THIS To Say About Disha Patani Dating Rumours (Watch Video)

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spotted - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Pedro Pascal Dating Rumours Intensify

The rumours first gained traction last week when Pascal, 50, and Olarra were spotted by paparazzi in New York City. During their time on the East Coast, the duo attended a screening of the upcoming film Wuthering Heights and were later seen arriving at their hotel together. While the initial sightings prompted curiosity, Monday’s photos from Los Angeles have intensified the scrutiny. Exclusive images obtained by TMZ captured the pair holding hands and engaging in physical proximity that the outlet described as "handsy." Neither Pascal nor Olarra has issued a statement regarding the nature of their relationship.

Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra Watch Movie Together:

Pedro Pascal & Rafael Olarra watch "Wuthering Heights" together in a movie theater 🥰 https://t.co/WhcvnUawp7 pic.twitter.com/j077o8Yujs — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2026

Who Is Rafael Olarra?

Rafael Olarra is a prominent creative professional from Argentina who has built a career as an art director for various commercial and Hollywood-adjacent projects. He currently serves as a creative director for Faena, a luxury hotel and arts group known for its high-concept design. Olarra is no stranger to high-profile relationships. He previously dated actor Luke Evans; the two went "Instagram-official" in early 2020 before confirming their split in January 2021. Despite his previous public relationship, Olarra is known within the industry for maintaining a relatively private personal life. Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Fuel Dating Rumours With Their Second Appearance in London (See Pics)

Pedro Pascal Gets Cosy With Rafael Olarra - See Post

EXCLUSIVE: 👀 Pedro Pascal was seen getting handsy with pal Rafael Olarra in Los Angeles. Photos: https://t.co/DYd0ovbnog pic.twitter.com/fGvTu4iHhx — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2026

Pedro Pascal Keeps Love Life Private

Pedro Pascal has long been noted for his discretion regarding his romantic life. Throughout his rise to superstardom in series like The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, he has never publicly confirmed a long-term partner or relationship status. In the past, tabloid speculation has linked him to several colleagues, including Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney and Jennifer Aniston. However, none of these rumours were ever substantiated by the actor, who consistently focuses media attention on his professional work and his close bond with his family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).